Scheifele scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Scheifele began the game on right wing, with Vladislav Namestnikov moving up to the top line. In the contest, Scheifele won six of 15 faceoffs -- over the last handful of games, he had seen a reduced role at the dot, though he's played through whatever issue has limited him. The 31-year-old snapped a six-game goal drought and now has 13 tallies, 27 points, 57 shots on net, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances. The Jets are still in a rough patch, but Scheifele figures to continue playing a prominent role as they look to get back to their early-season form.