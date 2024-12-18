Appleton registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Appleton helped out on Adam Lowry's game-winning goal late in the third period. With four points over his last six games, Appleton is chipping in offense again from his usual third-line role. The 28-year-old forward is up to 15 points, 52 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-8 rating over 33 appearances. That level of production makes him a fringe option in fantasy, and he typically won't be a player to pick up in standard formats outside of his hot stretches.