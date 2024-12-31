Head coach Scott Arniel announced Monday that Appleton is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Appleton didn't suit up in Monday's 3-0 win over Nashville, and it's now known why. The 28-year-old's ice time didn't drop in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa, so it's unclear when he picked up the injury. David Gustafsson will likely receive more consistent playing time while Appleton is sidelined. Dominic Toninato was also recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday.