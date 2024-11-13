Ehlers picked up two assists in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Ehlers has 20 points, including 11 assists, in 16 games this season, and he's on pace to obliterate his 64-point career high water mark, which was set in 2016-17. His 20.9 shooting percentage is too high -- his career mark is 11.9 percent, so there will be some regression in his sniping. But Ehlers remains an elite fantasy option right now, but you might want to weigh his value in trade if you don't think he can top triple digits in points. That's his current pace.