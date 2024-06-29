George was the 57th overall pick by the Kings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Ranked as the No. 2 North American goaltender according to NHL Central Scouting, many felt George was the best netminder available in the entire draft. He played a lot of OHL Owen Sound this past season, appearing in 56 games and going 23-21-6 with a 3.30 GAA and .907 save percentage. While those numbers were middling, the final viewings of George at the end of the year were extremely positive, as he dominated (6-0-0, 2.33 GAA, .915 save percentage) as the No. 1 goaltender for Canada at the World U18's. George is ticketed for at least a couple more seasons at the junior level before turning pro.