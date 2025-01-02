Kuemper recorded a 33-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

This game featured the most shots against Kuemper has faced since Oct. 14 versus the Senators, but he was up to the task. He earned his second shutout of the campaign, surpassing the total he had across 33 outings with the Capitals last year (one). The 34-year-old netminder has gone 6-0-2 with just 15 goals allowed across his last eight starts, improving his season numbers to a 10-2-5 record, a 2.29 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 18 starts. The Kings' next game is Saturday at home against the Lightning, which is a tough matchup.