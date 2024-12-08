Kuemper stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The Kings had a couple of empty-net goals to make it look easier than it was. Kuemper worked with a thin lead for much of the game, but he was up to the task to quiet one of the hottest teams in the league -- the Wild had won five in a row prior to this contest. This was Kuemper's first action since Nov. 13 due to an undisclosed injury that cost him seven contests before he served as backup Wednesday against the Stars. Kuemper is 5-2-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 11 starts. The Kings may opt to alternate their goalies given Kuemper's injury woes and David Rittich's strong performance so far. They begin a seven-game road trip against the Islanders on Tuesday.