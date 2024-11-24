Fiala registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Fiala snapped a six-game point drought when he set up a Quinton Byfield tally in the second period. It's been a tough first quarter of the campaign for Fiala, who has gotten into the doghouse with head coach Jim Hiller over penalties. Putting up offense is Fiala's one path to productivity, so it's not a good sign when he goes streaky. The winger is at seven goals, six helpers, 55 shots on net and 16 PIM through 20 contests overall.