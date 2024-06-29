Greentree was the 26th overall pick by the Kings at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Greentree is a bit of an enigma. Scouts who value skating will score the kid down because he simply doesn't have NHL feet, at least not right now. We know that's a skill that can be developed, so when it becomes NHL average, L.A. will have a top-nine power forward with a fantastic release, great hands and captain-like leadership. Not to mention one who can play up and down the lineup, Greentree is that good. He became captain of a Windsor Spitfires team days after he turned 18, and his 90 points (64 games) were 24 more than his nearest teammate. He can carry a team, or he can play a role. His work ethic, makeup and skill mean he's going to be a coach's dream. Greentree will deliver fantasy value eventually; wait for him to get a few years of pro under his belt before you determine where he might help you.