Catton was the eighth overall pick by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Catton is one of the most complete players in the 2024 draft class -- he's above average in every category except size, where his 5-foot-10, 170 lb frame gives us pause. Still, in the right situation -- like Seattle -- the stars might align on the Logan Cooley and Mathew Barzal comps. Worst case, might be like Seth Jarvis, who at age 22 finished third on the Canes' scoring list this year from the team's third line. Catton has all the pieces to be a strong second-line player, maybe even on the wing, or a middle-six scorer who kills penalties. That's a high floor. But Catton could develop into a top-line guy and get PP1 time. He certainly has the drive. He's a dynasty dice roll. It's hard to pass on his skill.