Miettinen was the 40th overall pick by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A first-round pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Miettinen crossed the pond and joined WHL Everett for this past season. He ended up averaging more than a point-per-game (31 goals, 66 points in 67 games) and got better as the year progressed. There's an intriguing combination of size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and skill here. Miettinen projects as more of a depth option at the NHL level, but it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he continues to pile up the points the remainder of his junior career. The fact Miettinen already has a year of North American hockey under his belt is a great sign for his future development.