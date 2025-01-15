Kakko scored an empty-net goal and added 10 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Kakko scored an empty-netter and received a misconduct penalty for abuse of officials late in the third period. The 23-year-old has been on a roll lately with three goals and five assists over his last eight games while seeing top-six minutes. He's up to 23 points, 63 shots, 40 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers, with nine of his points coming in 12 games with Seattle.