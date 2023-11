Winterton was assigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Winterton posted one shot on goal, one blocked shot, one hit and a minus-1 rating in three outings with the Kraken. He has notched three goals and two assists in seven AHL contests this campaign. Seattle also sent down Shane Wright on Tuesday, which could put Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and recent call-up Andrew Poturalski in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers.