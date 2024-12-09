Gourde scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Gourde missed Friday's game versus the Devils with bumps and bruises, but it turned out to be a short-term issue as expected. The 32-year-old cut off the Rangers' comeback effort with a tally at 18:14 of the third period. Gourde is up to five goals, 13 points, 33 shots on net, 34 PIM, 40 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances this season. He'll carry a little extra fantasy intrigue as long as he's playing in a top-six role, but he's mostly a defensive forward, so he'll likely end up in the bottom-six again at some point.