Geekie , J.J. Moser, a 2025 second-round pick and the No. 199 selection in the 2024 NHL Draft were acquired by Tampa Bay on Saturday from Utah in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev.

Geekie was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He tallied 43 goals and 56 assists in 54 games between Wenatchee and Swift Current of the WHL in 2023-24. He also dressed for two playoff games for Utah's AHL affiliate in Tucson. Geekie immediately elevates Tampa Bay's thin prospect pool, especially down the middle. At 6-foot-4, the left-shooting pivot will eventually bring size, skill and vision to the Lightning. Geekie is continuing to work on his skating mechanics, as that was the knock on him on Draft Day.