Kucherov scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two assists, including one with the man advantage, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Kucherov has scored in back-to-back games, and he has racked up four goals and 15 assists over nine appearances in December. The superstar winger has 16 goals, 37 helpers, 22 power-play points, 109 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 31 outings this season. He's in a three-way tie for second in points league-wide, though he has played fewer games than all of the top-15 players this season.