Ryan logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Ryan's two helpers this season have come over the last six games. He's not facing a challenge for playing time since the Oilers are missing Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) and Darnell Nurse (upper body) and don't have much cap space to work with. The 37-year-old Ryan has added just 12 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances. He may eventually get pushed for his fourth-line spot once Kasperi Kapanen, who was claimed off waivers from the Blues, joins the team.