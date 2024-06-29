Vinni was the 64th overall pick by the Oilers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The No. 1 rated European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Vinni didn't have a great year for his club team (17-9-10, 2.72 GAA, .892 save percentage) in Finland's second tier Metsis league but had some real nice moments for his home country on the international circuit. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Vinni has ideal NHL size. He has been prone to giving up the bad goal at times, but Vinni's athleticism and side-to-side movements are among the best in the class. It's going to be several years before the Oilers see a return on their investment here. Vinni is expected to move up the chain and play for HIFK in Finland's top-tier Liiga this coming season,