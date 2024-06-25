Janmark scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7.

Janmark had four points over the last four games, but the Oilers weren't able to complete a comeback for the ages. The 31-year-old forward produced eight points in 25 playoff outings after being limited to 12 points in 71 regular-season contests. He's one of seven NHL-level unrestricted free-agent forwards for the Oilers, and it's unclear if he'll re-sign with the team. Janmark's defensive skills could make him a coveted depth option for any number of teams if he makes it to the market July 1.