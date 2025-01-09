Skinner will protect the visiting blue paint in Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has been outstanding of late, going 10-2-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his last 13 starts. Skinner got off to another slow start to begin the year, reminiscent of last season, but has come back strong once again, as he is 16-8-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 27 starts. The Penguins are averaging 3.02 goals per game in 2024-25, which is tied for 15th in the NHL.