Skinner allowed three goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner had a 2-1 lead to protect going into the third period, but Noah Hanifin's pair of goals flipped it in favor of the Golden Knights. While it wasn't a poor start from Skinner, it was his third regulation loss in his last six games. He's now at a 3-5-1 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .885 save percentage through nine starts this season. The Oilers haven't strung together more than two consecutive wins all year, which has made it tough for both Skinner and Calvin Pickard to get into a rhythm. Their next game is Saturday in Vancouver.