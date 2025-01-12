Hyman scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The goal was the game-winner in the third period, but more importantly, Hyman was back on the first line after Connor Brown dropped back to the bottom six. Hyman's production didn't suffer much despite the recent third-line usage -- he has a goal and five assists over eight outings since the holiday break. Overall, the winger has 14 goals, 25 points (nine on the power play), 104 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-7 rating through 37 appearances. If he can stick on the top line, Hyman is poised to have a strong second half while playing alongside Connor McDavid.