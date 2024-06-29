Shuravin was the 97th overall pick by the Panthers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Shurvain's game may lack dynamic qualities, but he's a solid all-around defender. He played KHL games this past season as a 17-year-old, which is no small feat. His skating is somewhere between average and a tick above, depending on the viewings, and while Shuravin doesn't project as much of a point producer at the NHL level, he rarely makes mistakes with the puck and calmly gets the puck out of his own zone without issue. It's going to take some time, but Shuravin has the ceiling of a bottom-pairing regular, which would be an excellent outcome at this stage of the draft.