Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 24 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Colorado, with the Avalanche's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Four straight goals by the Avs in the second period put the game out of reach, and most of the pucks that got past Bobrovsky came from in close on deflections and defensive-zone breakdowns by the Panthers. The veteran netminder has lost three of his last four starts, giving up at least four goals in each loss, and as a result he carries a 3.18 GAA and .885 save percentage on the season despite a 9-5-1 record.