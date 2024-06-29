Zether was the 129th overall pick by the Panthers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Sporting a mid-October birthday, Zether was one of the draft's oldest first-year eligible players. While some analytic-driven teams undoubtedly dinged him for that, the flip side is that Zether spent 42 games in the SHL this past season. His no goals and four assists are nothing to write home about, but Zether isn't out there for his offense. He's a big body (6-foot-3) and a smart player. His zone exits are simple, but clean. Swedish rearguards are taught how to defend at a young age and Zether is no exception. Expect him to marinate in Europe a couple more seasons before trying his hand stateside.