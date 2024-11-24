Balinskis recorded an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Balinskis had a run on the first power-play unit for most of November, but he's since moved down to the second unit, with Aaron Ekblad taking over on the first unit. The 28-year-old Balinskis has six helpers, 27 shots on net, 20 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 21 contests. He's an odd fit for power-play duties given the other talented blueliners on the Panthers' roster, but he'll be on the fringe of fantasy interest as long as he's getting looks with the man advantage.