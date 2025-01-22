Balinskis scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The defenseman has three points and a plus-5 rating over his last six contests. Balinskis' tally was the last one of the contest, coming at 4:17 of the third period. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points, 60 shots on net, 38 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 45 appearances. He continues to have a little fantasy value in deep formats since he plays on the second power-play unit, but his non-scoring production is fairly unspectacular.