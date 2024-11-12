Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 32 shots after replacing Joel Blomqvist midway through the first period of Monday's 7-1 loss to the Stars.

The Penguins were never in the game, coughing up six goals in the first period alone, and the switch to Nedeljkovic did nothing to wake them up. The 28-year-old netminder has given up 12 goals in his last three appearances, stumbling to a 4.12 GAA and .842 save percentage over that stretch. While Pittsburgh's leaky blue line bears a lot of responsibility for those struggles, Nedeljkovic's spot atop the depth chart seems shaky at best, especially with Tristan Jarry back in the NHL.