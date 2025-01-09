Malkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Edmonton, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Malkin has missed just one game so far due to his upper-body injury and could be ready to retake his spot on the Pens' second line Thursday. If the Russian center does return, it would likely see Cody Glass shift back to the winger while Anthony Beauvillier would drop out of the top six. Prior to getting hurt, Malkin was struggling to score with just one goal in his last eight games, though he did chip in five helpers over that stretch.