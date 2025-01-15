Letang notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The helper was Letang's first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 37-year-old blueliner has seen plenty of ice time in a top-four role, but he's had some trouble getting involved on offense this season. He's at 17 points, 92 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 40 appearances. Letang hasn't finished below a 0.5 points-per-game pace since 2009-2010, but that could change in 2024-25 if he doesn't heat up.