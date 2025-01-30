Grzelcyk notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.
Grzelcyk continues to produce on offense -- he has five helpers over his last seven contests. He helped out on a Marcus Pettersson tally in the second period of this game. Grzelcyk is up to a career-high 27 points while adding 63 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 53 appearances this season. It wouldn't be surprising for the 31-year-old to end up around the 40-point mark if he sustains his current pace.
