Grzelcyk notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Grzelcyk has four helpers over his last five games, though just one of those assists has come on the power play. The Penguins' defense is back to full health following Kris Letang's return Sunday, so Grzelcyk will need to be sharp at both ends of the ice to maintain his second-pairing role. For the season, the 31-year-old blueliner has 21 points, 52 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 41 contests.