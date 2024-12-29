Grzelcyk logged an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Grzelcyk has a goal and nine assists over his last 12 outings, but he's also gone plus-2 with 17 shots on net and 11 blocked shots in that span. The 30-year-old's numbers have improved alongside the Penguins' better play in December, but both player and team are prone to the occasional lapse. The blueliner has 18 points, 46 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-10 rating through 37 appearances, and he remains on track for a career year.