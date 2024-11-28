Rakell found the back of the net on his only shot and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Rakell scored his eighth goal of the season at 12:53 of the first period to Pittsburgh up 2-1. The right-shot winger has scored twice but hasn't recorded an assist over his last 10 games, yet he ranks fourth on the Penguins in scoring. Rakell has provided eight markers and five helpers over 24 contests, and he'll aim to close out November in a strong way with a back-to-back set looming against Boston and Calgary on Friday and Saturday, respectively.