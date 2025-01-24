Sissons provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Sissons has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, earning three goals and five assists in that span. He set up the second of Filip Forsberg's two tallies in this contest. Overall, Sissons is at 12 points, 46 shots on net, 61 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 46 outings, but his recent play is much more in line with what he's capable of -- he can help as a depth forward in fantasy as long as he remains semi-consistent on offense.