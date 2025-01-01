Nyquist logged an assist and six shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Nyquist's goal drought is up to 18 games, 12 of which have been in December. He had four assists this month, but he also took just 16 shots on net -- a good chunk of them coming in Tuesday's loss. The 35-year-old winger has always been more of a playmaker, but this is a brutal slump. Nyquist is at 14 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 37 appearances. Despite his quiet offense, he remains in a second-line role and on the second power-play unit.