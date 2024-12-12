Gravel was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

The Predators are down to only five healthy defensemen as Romon Josi left Tuesday's tilt versus Calgary with a lower-body injury in the opening period and did not return. Gravel played 23 games with Nashville during the 2022-23 season as a 30-year-old, his first NHL experience since the 2019-20 campaign, when he managed three games with the Maple Leafs. The 32-year-old journeyman defenseman had a goal and four assists in 20 AHL games before his recall. Look for Gravel to see third-unit minutes in Dallas, should Josi be unable to play.