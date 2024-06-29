Marques was the 87th overall pick by the Predators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

After managing just eight goals and 20 points in 59 WHL games a year ago, Marques upped those totals to 28 goals and 74 points in 67 games this past season. He has already figured out how to score at the junior level. Marques is shifty, particularly side-to-side, and does an excellent job of getting lost in traffic among bigger opponents. He doesn't have the straight-line speed you'd like to see from an undersized prospect (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), but like many good offensive players, he looks quicker with the puck on his stick than without. Seemingly a lock to produce big numbers the remainder of his WHL run, we likely won't get a good idea of Marques' future potential until he eventually turns pro.