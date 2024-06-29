Surin was the 22nd overall pick by the Predators at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Surin is a high-skill, risk-reward pivot who could make Nashville's scouts look really, really good. His compete is elite. His game walks a line right now, though, and to be honest, Surin has been known to cross it. He put up 108 PIM in just 42 games with his junior team in Russia this season and that dreaded 'plays with a chip on his shoulder' description emerged. Still, Surin has good skill and size, and with some maturity, he could be an irritating rat on skates on the Predators third line. His ability to score and reel in PIM will make him valuable in multi-cat leagues some day.