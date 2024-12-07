Panarin recorded two goals and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The star left winger went three straight games without cracking the scoresheet between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, but that was nothing more than a slow stretch for the 33-year-old, who has bounced back with three goals and three assists over his last three outings. Even though Panarin has cooled off a bit following his sizzling start to the season, he remains an elite fantasy option in all formats due to his importance in the Rangers' offensive scheme. Despite not cracking the scoresheet in five of his last nine games, Panarin still has 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 25 contests this season.