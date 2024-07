Ruhwedel inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Friday.

The fact that Ruhwedel signed a two-way deal doesn't bode well for him seeing a lot of minutes with New York this season. The 34-year-old blueliner has made a career out of being a seventh defenseman, one that includes a Stanley Cup championship, so he won't necessarily be playing a bunch with AHL Hartford. Regardless, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of Ruhwedel even when he does get into the lineup.