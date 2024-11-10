Kreider scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

A redirection in front gave Kreider his third goal over the last five games. All of those tallies have come on special teams -- two on the power play and one shorthanded. The 33-year-old is up to eight goals through 13 outings this season, three of which have been game-winners. He's scored three times with the man advantage and twice while shorthanded as he continues to be effective in all situations. The winger has added 34 shots on net, 14 hits and 10 PIM in a top-six role.