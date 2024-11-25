Kreider has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Blues due to an upper-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider appeared in the Rangers' first 19 games of the season and logged nine goals and 24 hits while averaging 17:22 of ice time. He was on the ice for 16:04 during Saturday's loss to Edmonton and is apparently dealing with an upper-body injury afterward. He'll be on the bench for the first time this year during Monday's matchup, while Matt Rempe was recalled from AHL Hartford and could enter the lineup against St. Louis. Kreider's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday in Carolina.