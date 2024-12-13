Miller (upper body) won't travel with the Rangers for the start of their upcoming road trip, which begins Sunday in St. Louis, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Miller exited Wednesday's game against the Sabres due to an upper-body injury, and he'll be forced to miss some time due to the issue. The Rangers also face the Kings at home Saturday, so it seems as though Miller will also be sidelined for that matchup. Connor Mackey is in line to serve as the team's sixth defenseman in Miller's absence.