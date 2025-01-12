Rempe registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The helper was Rempe's first point in seven NHL outings this season, to go with 18 hits and 24 PIM. He took away the puck and earned the secondary helper on an Adam Edstrom tally in the third period. Rempe has a chance to play regularly if he can avoid doing anything suspension-worthy, as Chris Kreider (upper body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are both unavailable. Still, Rempe's style of play isn't conducive to helping in most fantasy formats.