Kleber was the 42nd overall pick by the Sabres in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Playing for Lincoln of the USHL, Kleber had a nice season. His point production won't impress anyone (5 goals, 21 points in 56 games), but that's not his game. Kleber is a hulking (6-foot-5), stay-at-home defender, who plays hard, uses his big frame to his advantage, and has just enough offense to his game. Kleber has a realistic chance to develop into a No. 5 or No. 6 defender at the NHL level without much improvement to his game. Should he make further advancements in his offensive game, that ceiling will go up. Kleber is off to the University of Minnesota-Duluth this coming fall.