Ziemer was the 71st overall pick by the Sabres in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Minnesota and product of the famed Shattuck St. Mary's program, Ziemer saw his draft stock rise throughout the season. He played a key role (26 goals, 65 points in 59 games) for the US NTDP and served as Team USA's captain at the World U18's, a tournament in which he was brilliant (12 points in 7 games). Ziemer has an excellent shot and seemingly always finds himself in the middle of the action. The main drawback on Ziemer is that there isn't a ton of creativity to his game. He's an ideal multi-year college draft-and-stash prospect. Ziemer will stay home and join the Minnesota Golden Gophers this coming fall.