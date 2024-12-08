Greenway (undisclosed) was a full participant in Sunday's practice session, and head coach Lindy Ruff is hopeful that the winger will be back in action for Monday's home game against the Red Wings.

Greenway has been on injured reserve since Nov. 12 due to a mid-body injury, and he underwent an additional procedure a few days later. However, it was encouraging to see him practice Sunday, and his return to game action appears to be imminent. Over his first 16 appearances of the season, the 27-year-old logged three goals, three assists, 40 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 16:17 of ice time.