Helenius will rejoin AHL Rochester after playing for Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Helenius played in all seven games for Finland in which he generated zero goals and six assists. Selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old center will look to build upon a strong first season in North America after racking up six goals and 11 helpers in 28 games for the Americans. If he continues to produce, Helenius could be in line for a call-up at some point this year.