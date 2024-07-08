Helenius signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Monday.

Helenius notched 14 goals and 36 points in 51 regular-season contests for Jukurit of Finland's Liiga in 2023-24. He also added two tallies and four helpers in six playoff outings. The Sabres selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. After being loaned to Jukurit for the past two seasons, Helenius is projected to play for Tappara in Finland's top league during the upcoming campaign.